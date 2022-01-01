Direktori Perusahaan
Bungie
Bungie Gaji

Gaji Bungie berkisar dari $108,455 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Cybersecurity Analyst di tingkat rendah hingga $285,420 untuk Pemasaran di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bungie. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $163K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Video Game

Sumber Daya Manusia
$187K
Pemasaran
$285K

Manajer Produk
$249K
Perekrut
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Manajer Program Teknis
$143K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bungie adalah Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $285,420. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bungie adalah $186,930.

