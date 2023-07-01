Direktori Perusahaan
Brightspire Capital
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Brightspire Capital yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    Situs Web
    2018
    Tahun Didirikan
    55
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $250M-$500M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Brightspire Capital

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya