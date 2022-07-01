Direktori Perusahaan
Boom Entertainment
Wawasan Utama
    Boom Entertainment is a technology company that is fueling the biggest winners in sports betting, gaming, and casino products. Working with professional sports leagues, media companies, and leading casino operators, Boom provides technology and games to many of the biggest names in the industry -- including NBC Sports, Barstool Sports, Penn National Gaming, MSG Networks, NASCAR, 8AM Golf, YES Network, and many more.As a company, we are looking for driven dreamers who want to make an impact on this industry and the world. We want people of integrity who are both open to learning and willing to challenge the norm. We want people who are curious, reliable, empathetic, and obsessed with quality.Boom is known for its innovative, accessible, and truly fun products, operating world-class free-to-play games and technology for our partners and entertaining more than 3 million sports fans. In addition, we’re hard at work creating casino and sports betting games for distribution to casino and sportsbook operators in the legal US and international iGaming markets.

    booment.com
    2015
    150
    $10M-$50M
