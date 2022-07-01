Direktori Perusahaan
BlueVoyant
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

BlueVoyant Gaji

Gaji BlueVoyant berkisar dari $81,258 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Keamanan Siber di tingkat rendah hingga $286,560 untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan BlueVoyant. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $127K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$287K
Manajer Produk
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Penjualan
$84.6K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$81.3K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BlueVoyant adalah Teknolog Informasi (TI) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $286,560. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di BlueVoyant adalah $127,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk BlueVoyant

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya