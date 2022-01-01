Direktori Perusahaan
BlueVine
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

BlueVine Gaji

Gaji BlueVine berkisar dari $100,890 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Data di tingkat rendah hingga $270,000 untuk Pengembangan Bisnis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan BlueVine. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Pengembangan Bisnis
Median $270K
Analis Data
$101K
Analis Keuangan
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Pemasaran
$149K
Manajer Mitra
$259K
Desainer Produk
Median $151K
Manajer Produk
$199K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$141K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$264K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BlueVine adalah Pengembangan Bisnis dengan total kompensasi tahunan $270,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di BlueVine adalah $151,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk BlueVine

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya