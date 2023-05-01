Direktori Perusahaan
Bluefin
    • Tentang

    BLUEFIN is a tech-enabled facility asset management consulting company that helps facility owners and operators manage their roofs, walls, pavement, and energy usage. They provide reliable forecasts of future spending and significant savings through a balanced approach to facility asset management. BLUEFIN works closely with in-house facility management teams to improve facility asset reliability, generate cost savings, maximize procurement management, prevent business disruption, reduce energy costs, and provide a platform to procure energy at the lowest possible cost. They are a division of Mantis Innovation Group.

    bluefinllc.com
    Situs Web
    2005
    Tahun Didirikan
    126
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

