Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Gaji

Gaji Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts berkisar dari $68,904 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $169,540 untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/31/2025

$160K

Analis Bisnis
$170K
Desainer Produk
$68.9K
Manajer Produk
$137K

Manajer Proyek
$119K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts adalah Analis Bisnis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $169,540. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts adalah $128,300.

