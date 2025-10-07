Kompensasi Desainer Interaksi in New York City Area di Bloomberg berkisar dari $218K per year untuk Product Designer hingga $272K per year untuk Senior Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in New York City Area total $225K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Bloomberg. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$218K
$184K
$0
$33.5K
Senior Product Designer
$272K
$219K
$0
$52.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Bloomberg, Hibah saham/ekuitas tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)