  • Gaji
  • Desainer Produk

  • Desainer Interaksi

Bloomberg Desainer Interaksi Gaji

Kompensasi Desainer Interaksi in United States di Bloomberg berkisar dari $218K per year untuk Product Designer hingga $272K per year untuk Senior Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $225K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Bloomberg. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025

Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$218K
$184K
$0
$33.5K
Senior Product Designer
$272K
$219K
$0
$52.5K
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Di Bloomberg, Hibah saham/ekuitas tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Interaksi di Bloomberg in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $335,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bloomberg untuk posisi Desainer Interaksi in United States adalah $232,000.

