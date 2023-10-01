Direktori Perusahaan
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Gaji

Gaji Blankfactor berkisar dari $23,623 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $180,900 untuk Information Technologist (IT) di tingkat tinggi.

$160K

Ilmuwan Data
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$23.6K

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$112K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Blankfactor adalah Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $180,900. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Blankfactor adalah $85,994.

