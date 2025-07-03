Direktori Perusahaan
Blacklane
Blacklane Gaji

Gaji Blacklane berkisar dari $40,542 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Program di tingkat rendah hingga $153,263 untuk Operasi Pemasaran di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Blacklane. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $87.9K
Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$64.4K
Analis Data
$73K

Operasi Pemasaran
$153K
Manajer Produk
$105K
Manajer Program
$40.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blacklane is Operasi Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blacklane is $80,442.

