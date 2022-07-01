Direktori Perusahaan
Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox Gaji

Gaji Bishop Fox berkisar dari $106,530 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Information Technologist (IT) di tingkat rendah hingga $225,500 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bishop Fox. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $226K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $205K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K

FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bishop Fox adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $225,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bishop Fox adalah $205,000.

