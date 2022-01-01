Direktori Perusahaan
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Gaji

Gaji Birlasoft berkisar dari $1,438 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di tingkat rendah hingga $165,825 untuk Manajer Program Teknis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Birlasoft. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $7K
Arsitek Solusi
Median $160K
Analis Bisnis
$20.5K

Ilmuwan Data
$15.1K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$1.4K
Konsultan Manajemen
$15.4K
Desainer Produk
$11.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$160K
Manajer Program Teknis
$166K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Birlasoft adalah Manajer Program Teknis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $165,825. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
