Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Gaji

Gaji Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation berkisar dari $184,075 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $241,200 untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Manajer Program
Median $208K
Ilmuwan Data
$241K
Desainer Produk
$230K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$184K

Ilmuwan Peneliti

FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation adalah Ilmuwan Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $241,200. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation adalah $218,750.

