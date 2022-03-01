Direktori Perusahaan
BharatPe
BharatPe Gaji

Gaji BharatPe berkisar dari $27,528 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $136,774 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan BharatPe. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $27.5K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Manajer Produk
Median $50K
Desainer Produk
$85.5K

Manajer Proyek
$46.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$137K
Arsitek Solusi
$94.4K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BharatPe adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $136,774. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di BharatPe adalah $67,730.

