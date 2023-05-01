Direktori Perusahaan
BetMGM
BetMGM Gaji

Gaji BetMGM berkisar dari $59,700 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $215,600 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan BetMGM. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Analis Bisnis
$122K
Ilmuwan Data
$172K
Pemasaran
$70.4K

Manajer Produk
$216K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$59.7K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$181K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BetMGM adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $215,600. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di BetMGM adalah $147,118.

