Direktori Perusahaan
Benefitfocus
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Benefitfocus Gaji

Rentang gaji Benefitfocus berkisar dari $47,760 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Teknolog Informasi (IT) di ujung bawah hingga $135,675 untuk Manajer Program Teknis di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Benefitfocus. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara teratur mencapai kenaikan $30 ribu+ (kadang $300 ribu+).Dapatkan gaji Anda dinegosiasikan atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli nyata - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $87K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$47.8K
Manajer Proyek
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Manajer Program Teknis
$136K
Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Benefitfocus adalah Manajer Program Teknis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $135,675. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Benefitfocus adalah $85,150.

Pekerjaan Unggulan

    Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Benefitfocus

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Daya Lain