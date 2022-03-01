Direktori Perusahaan
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Gaji

Rentang gaji Bench Accounting berkisar dari $56,060 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Penjualan di ujung bawah hingga $199,826 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Bench Accounting. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $102K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Desainer Produk
Median $76.5K
Layanan Pelanggan
$57.3K

Manajer Produk
Median $75K
Penjualan
$56.1K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$200K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bench Accounting adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $199,826. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Bench Accounting adalah $75,747.

