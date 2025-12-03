Direktori Perusahaan
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in Russia di Bell Integrator total RUB 2.91M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Bell Integrator. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/3/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Total per tahun
$37.4K
Level
L5
Gaji Pokok
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
16 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Bell Integrator?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Frontend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Quality Assurance (QA)

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Bell Integrator in Russia mencapai total kompensasi tahunan RUB 3,288,692. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bell Integrator untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Russia adalah RUB 2,914,232.

