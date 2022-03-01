Direktori Perusahaan
Belcan
Belcan Gaji

Rentang gaji Belcan berkisar dari $54,018 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Antariksa di ujung bawah hingga $120,600 untuk Manajer Program Teknis di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Belcan. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Insinyur Mekanik
Median $105K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $68.9K
Insinyur Antariksa
$54K

Sumber Daya Manusia
Median $100K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$80.4K
Manajer Program Teknis
$121K
FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Belcan je Manajer Program Teknis at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $120,600. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Belcan je $90,200.

