BeiGene
BeiGene Gaji

Rentang gaji BeiGene berkisar dari $114,068 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Analis Data di ujung bawah hingga $188,055 untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari BeiGene. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Analis Data
$114K
Manajer Proyek
$188K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$146K

Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BeiGene adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $188,055. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BeiGene adalah $145,725.

