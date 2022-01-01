Bed Bath & Beyond Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Bed Bath & Beyond berkisar dari $44,775 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $240,000 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bed Bath & Beyond. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $180K
Asisten Administratif
$56.1K
Manajer Sains Data
$226K

Ilmuwan Data
$141K
Operasi Pemasaran
$66.3K
Desainer Produk
$116K
Manajer Produk
$174K
Penjualan
$44.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $240K
Arsitek Solusi
$199K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bed Bath & Beyond adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $240,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bed Bath & Beyond adalah $157,413.

