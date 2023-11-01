Direktori Perusahaan
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Gaji

Rentang gaji BearingPoint berkisar dari $15,112 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Desainer Produk di ujung bawah hingga $157,400 untuk Konsultan Manajemen di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari BearingPoint. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Konsultan Manajemen
Median $157K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $19.5K
Analis Bisnis
$53.8K

Manajer Ilmu Data
$56.7K
Desainer Produk
$15.1K
Manajer Produk
$46.6K
Manajer Proyek
$52.9K
Arsitek Solusi
$55.4K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BearingPoint adalah Konsultan Manajemen dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $157,400. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BearingPoint adalah $53,361.

