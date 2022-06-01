Direktori Perusahaan
Beamery
Beamery Gaji

Rentang gaji Beamery berkisar dari $68,805 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Desainer Produk di ujung bawah hingga $199,995 untuk Insinyur Penjualan di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Beamery. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $116K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Keberhasilan Pelanggan
$142K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$131K

Desainer Produk
$68.8K
Manajer Produk
$76.6K
Perekrut
$97.8K
Insinyur Penjualan
$200K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$151K
Peneliti UX
$88.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Beamery is Insinyur Penjualan at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beamery is $116,390.

