Barbaricum Gaji

Gaji Barbaricum berkisar dari $99,500 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Data di tingkat rendah hingga $115,575 untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Barbaricum. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Analis Bisnis
$101K
Analis Data
$99.5K
Ilmuwan Data
$116K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$111K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Barbaricum adalah Ilmuwan Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $115,575. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Barbaricum adalah $105,651.

