    Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Barbaricum is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business. At our core, you’ll find people who love to explore and innovate.Our team has a uniquely complementary skill set. Together we’ve built a hands-on, all-inclusive contracting firm that develops innovative strategies & uses the best of emerging technologies to support our clients’ long-term goals. Our growth has been fueled by repeat business and long-term partnerships with key clients.We are an ISO 9001: 2015-certified and CMMI Level 3-appraised company that supports a host of government clients with Integrated Communications, Mission Support, Research and Analysis, Cyber Security/Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services. Our mission is to transform U.S. Government approaches to problem sets of increasing complexity by delivering innovative solutions, especially in support of National Security missions.Barbaricum is one of the fastest growing companies in our market. The company is routinely recognized by institutions like Inc. Magazine, GovCon, AMEC, PRSA, and SmartCEO for corporate growth, capabilities, and award-winning client work. Our team is dynamic and agile, providing global support to current missions across five continents. We are also focused on developing and maintaining our vibrant corporate culture, having most recently been named a Best Workplace for 2017 by Inc. Magazine.

    https://barbaricum.com
    2008
    240
    $10M-$50M
