Banner Health
Banner Health Gaji

Gaji Banner Health berkisar dari $63,700 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Asisten Administratif di tingkat rendah hingga $144,275 untuk Dokter di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Banner Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Desainer Produk
Median $90.5K
Asisten Administratif
$63.7K
Analis Data
$65.3K

Konsultan Manajemen
$101K
Dokter
$144K
Manajer Produk
$105K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$68.6K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Banner Health adalah Dokter at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $144,275. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Banner Health adalah $90,480.

