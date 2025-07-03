Direktori Perusahaan
Bank of England
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Bank of England Gaji

Gaji Bank of England berkisar dari $40,775 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Asisten Administratif di tingkat rendah hingga $196,213 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bank of England. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ilmuwan Data
Median $72K
Analis Keuangan
Median $67.5K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Asisten Administratif
$40.8K
Analis Bisnis
$89.1K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$50.3K
Analis Data
$67.8K
Bankir Investasi
$52.7K
Arsitek Solusi
$196K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bank of England adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $196,213. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bank of England adalah $67,468.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Bank of England

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya