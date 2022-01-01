Direktori Perusahaan
BambooHR
BambooHR Gaji

Rentang gaji BambooHR berkisar dari $55,000 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Penjualan di ujung bawah hingga $223,328 untuk Manajer Mitra di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari BambooHR. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $125K
Manajer Produk
Median $157K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$148K

Manajer Mitra
$223K
Perekrut
$69.3K
Penjualan
Median $55K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BambooHR adalah Manajer Mitra at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $223,328. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BambooHR adalah $136,368.

