Backbase Gaji

Gaji Backbase berkisar dari $17,963 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $250,000 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Backbase. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $88.7K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Mobile

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Manajer Produk
Median $85.5K
Arsitek Solusi
Median $250K

Analis Bisnis
$31.4K
Pemasaran
$92.2K
Operasi Pemasaran
$117K
Desainer Produk
$18K
Manajer Proyek
$115K
Perekrut
$59.9K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$99.7K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$91.2K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Backbase adalah Arsitek Solusi dengan total kompensasi tahunan $250,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Backbase adalah $91,237.

