Axonius
Axonius Gaji

Gaji Axonius berkisar dari $81,846 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Perekrut di tingkat rendah hingga $159,200 untuk Operasi Pemasaran di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Axonius. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $140K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $144K
Operasi Pemasaran
$159K

Manajer Produk
$127K
Perekrut
$81.8K
Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Axonius adalah Operasi Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $159,200. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Axonius adalah $140,480.

Sumber Lainnya