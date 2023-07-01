Direktori Perusahaan
    Avo is a data quality platform for product analytics. It helps companies like Adobe and Delivery Hero plan, implement, and verify analytics events faster and with better quality data. Avo's tracking plan interface allows teams to standardize event schemas, while branched workflows and peer reviews keep stakeholders informed. The platform also offers type safe analytics code and debuggers for faster implementation. Avo integrates seamlessly with existing analytics tools and CPDs, enabling teams to ship faster without compromising data quality. Founded in 2018, Avo is backed by GGV Capital, Heavybit, and Y Combinator.

    avo.app
    Situs Web
    2018
    Tahun Didirikan
    31
    # Karyawan
    $1M-$10M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

