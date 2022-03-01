Direktori Perusahaan
AVEVA
AVEVA Gaji

Gaji AVEVA berkisar dari $26,427 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $209,000 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan AVEVA. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $209K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
Median $111K

Pemasaran
Median $120K
Layanan Pelanggan
$147K
Ilmuwan Data
$99.5K
Analis Keuangan
$102K
Desainer Produk
$100K
Manajer Produk
$128K
Manajer Program
$67.2K
Manajer Proyek
$92.2K
Penjualan
$26.4K
Arsitek Solusi
$113K
Manajer Program Teknis
$148K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez AVEVA est Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $209,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez AVEVA est de $111,000.

Sumber Lainnya