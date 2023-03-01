Direktori Perusahaan
Avetta
Avetta Gaji

Gaji Avetta berkisar dari $100,284 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat rendah hingga $402,000 untuk Manajer Sains Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Avetta. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $132K
Manajer Sains Data
$402K
Manajer Produk
$137K

Manajer Proyek
$100K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Avetta adalah Manajer Sains Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $402,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Avetta adalah $134,600.

