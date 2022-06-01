Direktori Perusahaan
Avaya
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Avaya Gaji

Gaji Avaya berkisar dari $21,134 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penulis Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $218,900 untuk Penjualan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Avaya. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $21.8K
Analis Keuangan
$181K
Manajer Produk
$112K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Manajer Proyek
$34.3K
Perekrut
$125K
Penjualan
$219K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$149K
Arsitek Solusi
$128K
Penulis Teknis
$21.1K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avaya is Penjualan at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaya is $125,424.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Avaya

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Citrix
  • ADP
  • Fortinet
  • Ciena
  • Limelight Networks
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya