Direktori Perusahaan
Avantor
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Avantor Gaji

Gaji Avantor berkisar dari $119,761 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Mesin di tingkat rendah hingga $234,969 untuk Analis Keamanan Siber di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Avantor. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Penjualan
Median $125K
Ilmuwan Data
$201K
Pemasaran
$179K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Insinyur Mesin
$120K
Manajer Produk
$151K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$235K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$201K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Avantor adalah Analis Keamanan Siber at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $234,969. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Avantor adalah $179,100.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Avantor

Perusahaan Terkait

  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya