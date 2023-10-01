Direktori Perusahaan
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Gaji

Gaji Ather Energy berkisar dari $19,714 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Pemasaran di tingkat rendah hingga $25,089 untuk Perekrut di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Ather Energy. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Sumber Daya Manusia
$21.6K
Pemasaran
$19.7K
Desainer Produk
$20.9K

Perekrut
$25.1K
FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Ather Energy es Perekrut at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $25,089. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Ather Energy es $21,255.

