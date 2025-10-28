Direktori Perusahaan
Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in United States di Applied Research Solutions total $140K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Applied Research Solutions. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/28/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Applied Research Solutions
Systems Engineer III
Lexington, MA
Total per tahun
$140K
Level
3
Gaji Pokok
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
6 Tahun
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Applied Research Solutions in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $163,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Applied Research Solutions untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $140,000.

