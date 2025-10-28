Direktori Perusahaan
Apple
Apple Sumber Daya Manusia Gaji

Kompensasi Sumber Daya Manusia in United States di Apple berkisar dari $315K per year untuk ICT2 hingga $279K per year untuk ICT5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $262K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Apple. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/28/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
ICT2
$315K
$200K
$115K
$0
ICT3
$138K
$120K
$12K
$6.3K
ICT4
$221K
$176K
$29.5K
$15.5K
ICT5
$279K
$197K
$52.6K
$29.8K
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Apple logo
+$45K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Apple, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% semesteran)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% semesteran)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (12.50% semesteran)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (12.50% semesteran)

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Apple, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di Apple in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $374,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Apple untuk posisi Sumber Daya Manusia in United States adalah $239,000.

