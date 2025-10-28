Kompensasi Manajer Operasi Bisnis di Apple berkisar dari $292K per year untuk ICT2 hingga $280K per year untuk ICT4. Paket kompensasi yearan median total $250K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Apple. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/28/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
ICT2
$292K
$195K
$70K
$27K
ICT3
$148K
$124K
$18.3K
$6K
ICT4
$280K
$170K
$83.8K
$26.2K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Apple, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% semesteran)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% semesteran)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (12.50% semesteran)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (12.50% semesteran)
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
