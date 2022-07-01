Apex Fintech Solutions Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Rentang gaji Apex Fintech Solutions berkisar dari $47,264 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Teknolog Informasi (IT) di ujung bawah hingga $200,000 untuk Manajer Produk di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Apex Fintech Solutions. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $132K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Manajer Produk
Median $200K
Analis Bisnis
$90K

Ilmuwan Data
$111K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$163K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$47.3K
Manajer Program
$80.4K
Penjualan
$163K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Apex Fintech Solutions adalah Manajer Produk dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $200,000. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Apex Fintech Solutions adalah $121,275.

