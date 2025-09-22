Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Keras in United States di Ampere Computing berkisar dari $189K per year untuk L6 hingga $364K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $196K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Ampere Computing. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/22/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
