Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Keras in United States di Ampere Computing berkisar dari $189K per year untuk L6 hingga $364K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $196K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Ampere Computing. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/22/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
Principal Engineer
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
Senior Principal Engineer
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Keras di Ampere Computing in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $363,667. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Ampere Computing untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Keras in United States adalah $204,700.

Sumber Lainnya