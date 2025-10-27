Direktori Perusahaan
AlphaSights
AlphaSights Desainer Produk Gaji

Paket kompensasi Desainer Produk median in United States di AlphaSights total $130K per year. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025

Paket Median
company icon
AlphaSights
Senior Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per tahun
$130K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
3 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5 Tahun
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di AlphaSights in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $312,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di AlphaSights untuk posisi Desainer Produk in United States adalah $115,000.

Sumber Lainnya