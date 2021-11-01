Direktori Perusahaan
AlphaGrep Securities Gaji

Gaji AlphaGrep Securities berkisar dari $23,256 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Perekrut di tingkat rendah hingga $126,120 untuk Analis Keuangan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan AlphaGrep Securities. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/13/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $83.7K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $108K
Analis Keuangan
Median $126K

Perekrut
$23.3K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$97.2K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di AlphaGrep Securities adalah Analis Keuangan dengan total kompensasi tahunan $126,120. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di AlphaGrep Securities adalah $97,160.

