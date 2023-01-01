Alorica Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Alorica berkisar dari $2,394 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $552,750 untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Alorica. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/13/2025

Layanan Pelanggan
$6.4K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$5K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$553K

Pemasaran
$33.4K
Manajer Proyek
$24.4K
Penjualan
$2.4K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Alorica adalah Teknolog Informasi (TI) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $552,750. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Alorica adalah $15,390.

