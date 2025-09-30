Direktori Perusahaan
AIG
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Semua Gaji Information Technologist (IT)

  • New York City Area

AIG Information Technologist (IT) Gaji di New York City Area

Paket kompensasi Information Technologist (IT) median in New York City Area di AIG total $94.3K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total AIG. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/30/2025

Paket Median
company icon
AIG
Information Technologist (IT)
New York City
Total per tahun
$94.3K
Level
hidden
Gaji Pokok
$94.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
0-1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2-4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di AIG?

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Information Technologist (IT) penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

AIG şirketindeki in New York City Area jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $299,875 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
AIG şirketinde jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) rolü in New York City Area için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $101,300 tutarındadır.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk AIG

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Principal Financial Group
  • Northern Trust
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Merrill Lynch
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya