Direktori Perusahaan
AIG
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Analis Keuangan

  • Semua Gaji Analis Keuangan

  • New York City Area

AIG Analis Keuangan Gaji di New York City Area

Paket kompensasi Analis Keuangan median in New York City Area di AIG total $110K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total AIG. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/30/2025

Paket Median
company icon
AIG
Financial Analyst
New York, NY
Total per tahun
$110K
Level
Senior
Gaji Pokok
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12
Lama di perusahaan
0 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di AIG?

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Analis Keuangan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Analis Keuangan di AIG in New York City Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $200,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di AIG untuk posisi Analis Keuangan in New York City Area adalah $108,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk AIG

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Principal Financial Group
  • Northern Trust
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Merrill Lynch
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya