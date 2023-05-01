Direktori Perusahaan
Agero
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    Agero is a leading provider of roadside assistance technology, working with vehicle manufacturers and insurance carriers to transform the driving experience through innovative technology and human-powered solutions. They offer comprehensive accident management services, knowledgeable consumer affairs, and connected vehicle capabilities, with state-of-the-art contact centers and a breakthrough dispatch software platform. Agero handles over 12 million roadside events annually and serves more than 115 million drivers, with access to more data than the competition.

    http://agero.com
    Situs Web
    1972
    Tahun Didirikan
    3,001
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $250M-$500M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

