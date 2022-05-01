Direktori Perusahaan
Age of Learning
Age of Learning Gaji

Gaji Age of Learning berkisar dari $81,600 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Peneliti UX di tingkat rendah hingga $414,915 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Age of Learning. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $135K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Ilmuwan Data
$134K
Desainer Produk
$116K

Manajer Produk
$415K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$166K
Peneliti UX
$81.6K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Age of Learning adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $414,915. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Age of Learning adalah $134,333.

