Affirm
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Program Teknis

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Program Teknis

Affirm Manajer Program Teknis Gaji

Paket kompensasi Manajer Program Teknis median in United States di Affirm total $300K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Affirm. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per tahun
$300K
Level
L6
Gaji Pokok
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
0 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
10 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Affirm?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Jadwal Vesting

50%

THN 1

50%

THN 2

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 2 tahun:

  • 50% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

  • 50% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Program Teknis di Affirm in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $475,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Affirm untuk posisi Manajer Program Teknis in United States adalah $325,000.

Sumber Lainnya

